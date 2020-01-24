Officers administer naloxone to overdose victim for first time: City of Kawartha Lakes police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lindsay say officers have administered naloxone to assist a person experiencing an overdose for the first time.

According to administrative Sgt. Dave Murtha, the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service was notified on Thursday of a woman who had reportedly overdosed on heroin.

Murtha says officers responded, found the woman unconscious and administered naloxone nasal spray. Naloxone blocks or reverses the effects of opioid drugs and has been used by emergency responders to treat overdoses.

Murtha says the woman was taken to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay by paramedics. Her condition is not yet known.

Last year, the service equipped all front-line personnel with the naloxone nasal spray.

“This is the first occasion that a member of the Kawartha Lakes Police Service has administered naloxone,” he said.

