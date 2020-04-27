2nd person charged in Quinte West homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police have charged a second person as part of a homicide investigation that began earlier this month after a 23-year-old was discovered dead in Quinte West, Ont.

OPP originally charged Bryan David Callighan, 60, of Quinte West, with second-degree murder and indignity to a dead body in the death of Patrick Callighan on April 2.

Monday, OPP announced charges for 67-year-old Christine Callighan, also of Quinte West. She is facing charges of accessory after the fact to murder and indignity to a dead body.

Despite all three having the same last name, OPP say they could not confirm whether the three people are related.

OPP say the homicide took place somewhere on Loyalist Parkway in Quinte West on March 30, but officers have yet to release any more details about the incident due to a publication ban placed on the case.

Police are asking anyone with information about the investigation to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.