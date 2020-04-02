Quinte West, Ont. man charged with second-degree murder, indignity to a dead body: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Quinte West, Ont. man has been charged with second-degree murder following an investigation launched earlier this week.

On Monday, Quinte West OPP attended a residence on Loyalist Parkway in Trenton following reports of a death. Police launched an investigation involving members of the crime unit, East Region Forensic Identification Services under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

On Thursday OPP stated they have made an arrest in the case.

Bryan David Callighan, 60, Quinte West has been charged with second-degree murder and indignity to a dead body.

No other details, including the victim’s identity, have been released.

Callighan was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear by video in Belleville court on April 6.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP say the investigation remains in its early stages and that no further information will be released as a publication ban has been imposed.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

1:16 Brockville police investigating apparent homicide and suicide at Richards street home. Brockville police investigating apparent homicide and suicide at Richards street home.