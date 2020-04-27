2020 Manitoba Games postponed until next summer due to coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic continues to play havoc with major summertime events in Manitoba. The latest addition to that list is the 2020 Manitoba Games, which were scheduled for Aug. 9 to 15 in Dauphin.

The games have been postponed until next summer due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a news release.

“This was a difficult decision to make as we know thousands of Manitobans are affected, including athletes, coaches, officials, volunteers, sponsors and people across the province who planned on attending and being a part of the Games,” Sport Manitoba president and CEO Jeff Hnatiuk said in the release.

“However, the conclusion to postpone was necessary as public health and safety is ultimately our top priority, and we have to do everything we can to keep our communities safe during this health crisis. We want to sincerely thank everyone for their patience and understanding throughout this whole process, and we are looking forward to coming together with our sport community in Dauphin in 2021.”

The rescheduled dates are July 11 to 17, 2021.

Dauphin host society co-chairs Carla Wolfenden and Clayton Swanton said in the news release that late is better than never.

“The collective decision to postpone the Games to 2021 is the best one we could have hoped for,” they said. “The one year postponement will be used to further plan and execute a high quality event. Our committed team looks forward to welcoming the athletes and spectators to Dauphin when it is safe to do so.”

The Manitoba Games, sponsored by Manitoba Hydro, are held biannually and alternate between summer and winter. The week-long event involves some 3,000 athletes, coaches, officials and volunteers and serves as a potential springboard for regional, national and international competitions.

“Our athletes have trained so hard, and dedicated so many hours to be ready for competition, but at times like this, difficult decisions must be made. We should treat this pause like an athlete resting in between workouts,” said Manitoba Sport, Culture and Heritage Minister Cathy Cox.

“We will come back stronger, and when the Games resume we can all cheer loudly and proudly because we appreciate them that much more.”

The summer games in Dauphin in 2021 will include athletics, baseball, basketball, cycling, golf, rugby, sailing, soccer, softball, swimming, triathlon and volleyball.

