Stunting charge laid in Cape Breton after teen caught driving 65 km/h over limit

A 19-year-old man has been charged with stunting after he was caught driving 165 km/h in a 100 km/h zone in North Sydney last week.

Nova Scotia RCMP say a member was monitoring traffic on Highway 125 near Exit 5 at around 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Police say the officer observed a Toyota Camry travelling at a high rate of speed and activated the RADAR

“The vehicle’s speed was measured at 165 km/h, 65 km/h over the posted speed limit,” police said in a news release Monday.

The man form Pleasant Hill was charged with stunting under the Motor Vehicle Act, as well as driving without insurance and failing to wear a seatbelt.

His vehicle was also seized and impounded.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.