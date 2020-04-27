Menu

Crime

Stunting charge laid in Cape Breton after teen caught driving 65 km/h over limit

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted April 27, 2020 10:28 am
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. .
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A 19-year-old man has been charged with stunting after he was caught driving 165 km/h in a 100 km/h zone in North Sydney last week.

Nova Scotia RCMP say a member was monitoring traffic on Highway 125 near Exit 5 at around 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

READ MORE: Man arrested after assault with weapon at Halifax hotel

Police say the officer observed a Toyota Camry travelling at a high rate of speed and activated the RADAR

“The vehicle’s speed was measured at 165 km/h, 65 km/h over the posted speed limit,” police said in a news release Monday.

The man form Pleasant Hill was charged with stunting under the Motor Vehicle Act, as well as driving without insurance and failing to wear a seatbelt.

His vehicle was also seized and impounded.

READ MORE: RCMP arrest barricaded man in Lower Vaughn, N.S., without incident

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.

