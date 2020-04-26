RCMP arrest barricaded man in Lower Vaughn, N.S., without incident

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP have taken a man into custody after a nearly five-hour standoff at a home in Lower Vaughn, N.S., on Saturday.

At approximately 9:04 a.m., officers responded to reports of a man having discharged a firearm at a home on New Ross Road.

When police arrived, the 37-year-old man refused to come out and barricaded himself inside. He then stopped communicating with the Mounties.

The man was the only occupant of the home at the time, the RCMP said.

Eventually, the 37-year-old resumed speaking to police over the phone. He exited the residence on his own just after 1:40 p.m., without incident.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident.

The man has since been released from custody and will appear in Windsor Provincial Court at a later date to face a number of unspecified firearms-related charges.