Halifax Regional Police say man has been arrested after he attacked another man with an “edged weapon” at The Westin Nova Scotian early Monday morning.

Police were called to the hotel at 1181 Hollis Street around 3:48 a.m to a report of the assault.

The victim, an 18-year-old man was treated for non-life threatening injuries at the scene.

A 23-year-old man was arrested without incident.

Police say the victim and the suspect were known to each other.

The investigation is ongoing.