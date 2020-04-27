Menu

Entertainment

Weekly survey: When the lockdowns end, what are you looking forward to the most?

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted April 27, 2020 9:34 am
FILE - This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File
We are cautiously–VERY cautiously–looking ahead to a time when some of the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions will be removed. We can’t do it all at once–that would be the height of irresponsibility, given the risks posed by the coronavirus–but there will be some relaxing of the rules.This week’s survey question doesn’t have much to do with music as it does with what you want to do most when things start opening up. Which of the following appeals to you the most?
© 2020 Corus Radio, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Lockdown
