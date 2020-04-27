Weekly survey: When the lockdowns end, what are you looking forward to the most?

What’s the first thing you want to do when the COVID-19 lockdowns ease? — Alan Cross (@alancross) April 27, 2020

We are cautiously–VERY cautiously–looking ahead to a time when some of the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions will be removed. We can’t do it all at once–that would be the height of irresponsibility, given the risks posed by the coronavirus–but there will be some relaxing of the rules.This week’s survey question doesn’t have much to do with music as it does with what you want to do most when things start opening up. Which of the following appeals to you the most?