Celebrity Halloween costumes: The most impressive disguises of 2024

If there’s anyone willing to go all-in on Halloween, it’s celebrities.

A-listers always put on a good show with their over-the-top attire, whether it be for a Hollywood costume party or just dressing up for social media.

And most of these aren’t the cardboard and felt costumes us mere mortals cobble together. Celebrities have money to throw at their outfits, meaning they’re able to take the holiday to the next level with special effects, lighting and, sometimes, entire photoshoots dedicated to their costumes.

Lucky for us, a bunch of stars have turned out truly astonishing costumes in 2024 and we’ve put together a list of the most impressive ones we’ve seen (so far!)

Keep scrolling to see this year’s best Halloween looks from some of the biggest stars.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco as Alice and the Mad Hatter

Neil Patrick Harris and Family as Music Legends

Jillian Harris and Family as Ursula and The Little Mermaid crew

Kacey Musgraves as a Fairy

Kelly Clarkson as Beetlejuice

Lizzo spoofs a South Park episode about her

Ed Sheeran as an AI meme of himself

Jennifer Garner as her character from 13 Going on 30

Eugenie Bouchard as Cher from Clueless

The Chainsmokers as the rat and chef from Ratatouille

Amelia Dimoldenberg as Roz from Monsters Inc.

Tessa Virtue and Morgan Rielly as Lydia and Beetlejuice

Lizzo as Edward SZAhands

Victoria Monét as Michael Jackson in Thriller

Paris Hilton as Britney Spears

Christina Aguilera as Count Dracula from Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Chlöe Bailey as Jessica Rabbit

Sophie Turner as Trinity from The Matrix

Janelle Monáe as E.T.

Keke Palmer and son as Cersei Lannister and Joffrey Baratheon from Game of Thrones