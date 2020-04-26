Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Fighter jets to conduct training exercise over Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 26, 2020 4:37 pm
An RCAF CF-18 takes off from CFB Bagotville, Que. on Thursday, June 7, 2018.
An RCAF CF-18 takes off from CFB Bagotville, Que. on Thursday, June 7, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Fighter jets will be conducting training exercises over Toronto Monday morning, officials say.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said the training will take place between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

NORAD said the Royal Canadian Air Force fighters will be working with the Canadian Air Defence Sector in North Bay and civilian air traffic control in Toronto to “practise response procedures in high-density airspace.”

READ MORE: Canadian military arrives at 5 Ontario long-term care homes struggling with COVID-19

“While the aircraft will be operating at a high altitude, the public may be able to see and hear them, and the fighters may conduct approaches at local airfields,” NORAD said in a news release.

“This NORAD training event is not related in any way to the Government of Canada’s response to COVID-19.”

Officials said the exercises are being conducted as part of Operation Noble Eagle, which focuses on surveillance and air space control over Canada and the U.S.

Story continues below advertisement

“NORAD routinely conducts exercises with a variety of scenarios, including airspace restriction violations, hijackings and responses to unknown aircraft,” the release said.

Coronavirus: Military arrives at some GTA long-term care homes
Coronavirus: Military arrives at some GTA long-term care homes
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TorontoRoyal Canadian Air ForceRCAFNORADNorth American Aerospace Defense CommandToronto Fighter Jet TrainingToronto Fighter Jets
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.