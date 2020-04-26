‘We’re very hopeful’: Manitoba drive-in theatres looking at a renaissance

A foregone staple of the entertainment industry is looking to make a comeback amid social distancing requirements of the coronavirus pandemic.
Movie theatres were some of the businesses forced to close their doors when Canadians began staying at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but their drive-in counterparts are hoping their business model helps put them back in the spotlight.
The Stardust Drive-In, located in Morden, Man., is one of just a handful of drive-ins left in the province.
As they prepare to reopen for the spring, they’re looking forward to the newfound opportunity in front of them.
While the idea of patrons remaining in their cars seems pretty safe, Nelson says even the drive-ins will have to make some adjustments if they want to remain open during a time of social distancing.
The movie industry has seen dozens of movie releases postponed due to the coronavirus, as producers look to avoid low box office totals when their films hit the screen.
With just a trickle of new movies coming out right now, it presents a new challenge – but there’s still no shortage of content.
“There are good options out there to kick off the season – and we can mix in some classics that would be great to see on the big screen again.”
Nelson adds the Stardust will need Public Health to approve their re-opening for the season, but it’s an exciting time for her business, as Winnipeggers online have expressed interest in making the 90-minute drive to catch a flick.
“We’ve appreciated everyone’s excitement and it would be so wonderful to see people coming out,” Nelson explains. “We need positives, and it would be a great way for people to go out, stay safe and have a good time.”
