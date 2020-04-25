Menu

Southwest Calgary 7-Eleven employee tests positive for COVID-19: company officials

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted April 25, 2020 8:53 pm
7-eleven calgary
The 615 Shawcliffe Gate S.W. location of 7-Eleven in Calgary was closed after the company said an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Global News

A Calgary 7-Eleven employee has tested positive for COVID-19, which prompted a store closure, according to a statement the company released on Saturday.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Alberta announces 216 more cases, 1 new death

It said a worker at the 615 Shawcliffe Gate S.W. location tested positive, adding that it asked staff to self-isolate with pay for 14 days.

“We have temporarily closed the store to thoroughly clean and sanitize the location,” 7-Eleven said. “We plan to reopen the store by May 9, 2020, in consultation with Alberta Health Services.”

READ MORE: 7-Eleven warns Calgary customers after presumptive case of COVID-19 in store employee

The company said customers who visited the store between April 11 and 25 can use AHS’ self-assessment tool.

READ MORE: Employee in southwest Calgary tests positive for COVID-19, 7-Eleven officials say

7-Eleven said it has enhanced procedures for hygiene, handwashing, sanitation and food preparation in stores, and increased the cleaning frequency high-touch surfaces.

“We have installed sneeze guards at sales counters and visual floor markers in checkout lines that reinforce social distancing, as well as limit customer traffic in stores,” the company explained.

