The B.C. Coroners Service says it is investigating after a body was found in Kelowna.

According to police, the body was found on Saturday morning along the Mission Creek Greenway, near K.L.O. Road.

The coroners service said it is very early into its investigation in determining the cause and manner of the death, and that no further information was available at this time.

Police say the death is not suspicious.

