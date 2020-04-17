B.C. Coroners Service confirms death of Osoyoos woman

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. Coroners Service says it is investigating the death of an Osoyoos woman.

Last week, Osoyoos RCMP announced that a woman was in critical condition and that a man was in custody following a serious, late-night assault on April 8.

On Friday, April 17, the B.C. Coroners Service said it had been notified of a death of a 61-year-old woman linked to that April 8 date.

The B.C. Coroners Service said no further details are available, and that per the Coroners Act and provincial privacy legislation, it does not confirm or release identities.

Global News has contacted the RCMP for more information.

In announcing the assault last week, Osoyoos police said the incident happened at a golf course subdivision residence, and that front-line officers located a 60-year-old woman in medical distress, suffering from obvious trauma.

Police also said a 62-year-old man, Roderick Ashley Flavell, was arrested and was formally charged with aggravated assault.

According to online court documents show that Flavell is still in custody and that his next court appearance will be April 21 in Kelowna.

The case is believed to be a domestic incident, but the relationship is unknown.

“Both parties were well known to one another,” said Sgt. Jason Bayda. “Police believe this was an isolated incident and there is no further risk to the public.”

