Canada

BC Coroners Service investigating deaths of elderly man, woman in the Shuswap

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted January 7, 2020 11:09 pm
The BC Coroners Service is investigating after an elderly man and woman suddenly died in early January. .
The BC Coroners Service is investigating after an elderly man and woman suddenly died in early January. . Courtesy: Google Maps

The BC Coroners Service is investigating the unexpected deaths of a man and woman in their 70s from the South Shuswap.

The coroner was notified about the deaths in the Sorrento area on Friday, spokesperson Andy Watson said in an email.

READ MORE: BC Supreme Court sentences Okanagan man for firing rifle into ceiling of basement suite

Details are scarce at the moment, but the coroner said its investigation will determine how, where, when and by what means the pair came to their sudden deaths.

RCMP would not confirm whether or not any criminality was suspected in the deaths but said it has passed the investigation over to the BC Coroners Service.

BC’s seniors advocate speaks on investigations into deaths at care homes
BC’s seniors advocate speaks on investigations into deaths at care homes
