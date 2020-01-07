BC Coroners Service investigating deaths of elderly man, woman in the Shuswap

Send this page to someone via email

The BC Coroners Service is investigating the unexpected deaths of a man and woman in their 70s from the South Shuswap.

The coroner was notified about the deaths in the Sorrento area on Friday, spokesperson Andy Watson said in an email.

Details are scarce at the moment, but the coroner said its investigation will determine how, where, when and by what means the pair came to their sudden deaths.

RCMP would not confirm whether or not any criminality was suspected in the deaths but said it has passed the investigation over to the BC Coroners Service.

