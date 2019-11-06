Environment November 6 2019 7:43pm 02:19 ‘Crash’ the immature bald eagle returned to the Shuswap wild An immature bald eagle that crashed into a tree, injuring a wing, was released back into the B.C. wild on Wednesday. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6137563/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6137563/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?