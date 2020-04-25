Prince Edward County couple find a home after being told they can’t live on their houseboat

Send this page to someone via email

Kathleen Mayne was close to tears when she first spoke to Global News on April 10.

“I don’t want to be homeless but it looks like it’s coming down to that.”

She was reacting to news from Prince Edward County bylaw officers that she and her husband Kyle couldn’t live on their houseboat.

The trouble started when Kyle took the boat out of the water and moved it onto land at a friend’s farm just outside Picton.

Kyle says he had some work that he wanted to do on the boat to fix it up.

At the time in an email, the county’s chief bylaw enforcement officer, Andy Harrison, wrote Global Kingston stating living in the houseboat violated a zoning bylaw.

Story continues below advertisement

“Trailers, or in this case a boat, is not permitted to be used as a dwelling on that property.”

The couple have now found a home in Picton thanks to Kyle Mayne’s uncle.

Kathleen Mayne says they’ve been incredibly lucky.

“We were struggling to find a place because there was really no place to rent, and then his uncle called and said why don’t you use the house while helping me fix the house up. So that was a prayer answered.”

The couple had no furniture or appliances, though, because those items are built into the house boat.

Kathleen says they were fortunate once again, and friends rallied around them.

“You do find out who you’re friends are in a time of need.” Tweet This

Kyle says the good turn will not be forgotten.

“Some really good friends, and then there comes a time when it’s your turn to help back too and that’s what you do.”

After the tumultuous last few weeks, Kyle says it’s nice to have some stability again.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s nice to relax a little bit instead of trying to plan every moment of your day.”

The couple say they still plan to fix the houseboat, and as soon as they are able, return to living on the waters of Prince Edward County.