Picton Ont., couple told to leave boathouse for breaking by-law

In under two weeks a Picton Ont., couple say they will be homeless after being told by Prince Edward County by-law officers to leave the property.

Kyle and Kathlene Mayne pulled their houseboat out of Lake Ontario in 2018 and parked it on a friend’s farm on the outskirts of downtown Picton, according to the couple.

“We live here for only half the year. In May, we live in a trailer at a Cherry Valley campground until the fall,” said Kyle on Friday afternoon. “Now that they’re closed because of the virus, we have to stay here.”

Last week, by-law officers came to the houseboat to notify the Maynes that they must leave the property because they are in noncompliance with the Comprehensive Zoning By-law.

According to Andy Harrison, the chief of by-law enforcement for the County, while the plot of land that the couple’s houseboat is on does allow for a secondary dwelling, the home must be built for year-round use and meet all the requirements of the Ontario Building Code.

“Trailers or in this case a boat is not permitted to be used as a dwelling on that property,” said Harrison via email.

Harrison continued to say that by-law enforcement is complaint-driven and in this case, a neighbour complained about the houseboat.

According to the Maynes, the order they’ve been issued says they must leave in the next few weeks or face a $1,000 fine.

Harrison didn’t know the exact details of the order but did tell Global News the by-law infraction applies to the property owner as well as the Maynes.

“The owner of the property and the tenants may be charged with failing to comply with the Zoning By-law,” he said, adding,” the fines can be very substantial.”

The owner of the property, a friend of the couple, did not want to appear on-camera or contribute to the story, Kathlene said.

If the Maynes refused to leave, the owner would also be penalized, which Kyle and Kathleen say they don’t want to happen. They have already begun packing their belongings to leave within the timeframe.

“I don’t want to be homeless but it looks like it’s coming down to that,” said Kathlene as tears ran down her face.

Kathlene told Global News Friday afternoon that they have found another friend’s property in Picton, where Kyle is preparing to pull the houseboat.

But they say that doesn’t help much.

“Because of social distancing, we cant live with family or friends. We might have to live in our car,” Kathlene said.

She expressed displeasure with her neighbours for complaining about them living in the houseboat, “I’m really upset and hurt with the community.”

