Health

Four new Manitoba COVID-19 cases, one patient moved out of ICU

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted April 25, 2020 2:57 pm
A medical worker performs a mouth swab on a patient to test for Covid-19 coronavirus, in tent extension of the Rigshospitalet Hospital, in Copenhagen, Denmark, Thursday, April 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Niels Christian Vilmann/Ritzau Scanpix via AP.
A medical worker performs a mouth swab on a patient to test for Covid-19 coronavirus, in tent extension of the Rigshospitalet Hospital, in Copenhagen, Denmark, Thursday, April 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Niels Christian Vilmann/Ritzau Scanpix via AP. The Canadian Press

Manitoba public health says there were four new cases of COVID-19 found Saturday morning.

That brings the total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases in Manitoba to 267 to date.

The province says there are seven people hospitalized, two people are in the intensive care unit in the hospital, which is down from three on Friday.

Manitoba sending medical equipment to other provinces in need
There are still more recovered cases of COVID-19 at 199, than active at 62.

The number of people who have died due to COVID-19 remains at six.

The total number of tests performed in the province since early February is 22,598.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Trudeau says Ottawa may increase health-care funding to provinces

Public health officials have expanded the testing criteria and are now asking people who show even mild symptoms of COVID-19, including a cough, a runny nose, a sore throat and a fever, to be tested to better determine the spread of the virus in Manitoba.

If you are showing symptoms of COVID-19 and meet testing criteria, you can call Health Links–Info Santé at 204-788-8200 or (toll-free) at 1-888-315-9257 for more information.

