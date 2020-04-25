Regina police investigating sixth homicide of 2020

Regina police say they are investigating a homicide after the discovery of a dead man on Thursday.
Police discovered the man at around 12:40 p.m. in a home on the 1000 block of Princess Street. Officers say they were responding to a call regarding a sick or injured person.
The man was found dead upon arrival, say officials.
Police are treating the death as a homicide, making it the city’s sixth homicide of 2020. In comparison, nine people died in Regina by homicide in 2019.
The man has been identified by police, but his name is not being released at this time. Police continue to investigate.
