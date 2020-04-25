Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP issue warning after Eastern Passage resident scammed for more than $100,000

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted April 25, 2020 9:07 am
An RCMP badge is pictured.
An RCMP badge is pictured. File / RCMP

RCMP have issued a warning after a man in Eastern Passage, N.S., was defrauded of more than $100,000.

Police say that on April 23, the victim received a call from a person who said they were with the Mega Millions lottery and that he had won $18,000,000 and a brand new Mercedes.

READ MORE: RCMP charge 3 Ottawa police officers in connection with alleged tow truck tip-off scheme

The victim was directed to deposit money into different accounts at different banks.

The man complied, doing what they thought was a requirement for winning the prize.

Police say they are reminding the public that being scammed is never the victim’s fault.

“Scammers can be very persuasive and convincing. You are not alone if you have been the victim of fraud,” Nova Scotia RCMP said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement
Coronavirus fraudster warning
Coronavirus fraudster warning

Anyone who suspects they may be the victim of fraud or have been tricked into giving personal or financial information are recommended to contact their local police service.

They are also asked to report any calls that they suspect to be fraudulent attempts to gain information or money to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre by phone at 1-888-495-8501 or online at www.antifraudcentre.ca

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPFraudNova Scotia RCMPScamEastern PassageCanadian Anti-Fraud CentreFraud Warninglottery fraudMega Millions Fraud
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.