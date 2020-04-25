RCMP issue warning after Eastern Passage resident scammed for more than $100,000

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP have issued a warning after a man in Eastern Passage, N.S., was defrauded of more than $100,000.

Police say that on April 23, the victim received a call from a person who said they were with the Mega Millions lottery and that he had won $18,000,000 and a brand new Mercedes.

READ MORE: RCMP charge 3 Ottawa police officers in connection with alleged tow truck tip-off scheme

The victim was directed to deposit money into different accounts at different banks.

The man complied, doing what they thought was a requirement for winning the prize.

Police say they are reminding the public that being scammed is never the victim’s fault.

“Scammers can be very persuasive and convincing. You are not alone if you have been the victim of fraud,” Nova Scotia RCMP said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

2:09 Coronavirus fraudster warning Coronavirus fraudster warning

Anyone who suspects they may be the victim of fraud or have been tricked into giving personal or financial information are recommended to contact their local police service.

They are also asked to report any calls that they suspect to be fraudulent attempts to gain information or money to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre by phone at 1-888-495-8501 or online at www.antifraudcentre.ca