Coronavirus: Toronto Ramadan celebrations move online

Send this page to someone via email

Ramadan celebrations in Toronto are taking a virtual turn this year as many stay home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Fast in the 6 festival has taken to Nathan Phillips Square since 2017, attracting hundreds of people of different faiths to share a meal and mark Ramadan.

This year, it has moved online with those taking part sharing a picture of food instead.

“We wanted to take that same energy, that same spirit and take it into this 21st century digital world where we’re all learning to be together while we’re apart,” said Dany Assaf, who co-founded the event with his wife Lisa.

Mark Strong, who is an in-arena host for the Toronto Raptors, has attended the event since the beginning.

Story continues below advertisement

He told Global News he sees an opportunity in the move online.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Now, with this incredible physical restriction, we now have this interesting portal of even more people we can reach globally.” Tweet This

Also with physical distancing in mind, Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at Canada launched Virtual Ramadan.

“While all of us are in isolation and all of us are in a lockdown, we wanted to take this as an opportunity to create a sense of community,” said Safwan Choudhry, an organizer of the campaign.

A live-stream on Saturday afternoon is set to include Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mayor John Tory.

Meantime, as people remain home, a representative for the registered charity Muslim Welfare Canada told Global News this has been one of the busiest Ramadans for the group yet.

“We see the need is there. We see the people are hungry,” he said. They’re looking for the food. They are insecure of the food.”

He said the group typically delivers 6,000 food packages to food banks between Oshawa and Niagara Falls, Ont.