Saskatchewan reports its biggest jump in new coronavirus cases in over two weeks

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan reported its biggest jump in new coronavirus cases in over two weeks.

Ten new cases were reported in the province on Friday, bringing the overall total to 341.

The last time 10 or more new cases were reported in one day was on April 7, when 11 new cases were reported.

READ MORE: Summer in Saskatchewan will be like no other in recent memory due to coronavirus

The biggest jump in cases has been in the far north. Officials reported 27 total cases, with 25 of those active.

One case in the far north is considered presumptive, while a presumptive case reported on Thursday is now confirmed as positive.

Five people are currently in hospital — one in Regina, one in Saskatoon and one in the north are receiving in-patient care. Two people in Saskatoon are in intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement

Active cases remained at 57 as another 10 recoveries were reported. There are now 280 recoveries.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

There have been four COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan to start reopening from the coronavirus pandemic on May 4

Health officials said 136 cases in the province are travel-related, with 145 due to contacts or mass gatherings. Another 34 have no known exposures and 26 remain under investigation.

Of the 150 total cases reported in the Saskatoon area, 13 are considered active.

In the Regina area, nine of the 73 total cases are active, while the north region has 64 total and seven active cases.

The south region has 15 total cases and one active case, and the central region 11 total cases and two active cases.

Premier Scott Moe and the province’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, will be updating the coronavirus situation in the province at 2:30 p.m.

Global News will be livestreaming the press conference.

More to come…

Story continues below advertisement

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.