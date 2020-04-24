Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Peterborough Public Health reports 61st confirmed case; 40 cases now resolved

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 24, 2020 4:26 pm
Updated April 24, 2020 4:33 pm
coronavirus tests
Peterborough Public Health reports 61 confirmed cases of coronavirus in its jurisdiction on Friday. Matthew Bingley / Global News

Peterborough Public Health reports one new confirmed case of coronavirus on Friday, raising the region’s overall total to 61 cases.

In its daily situation report, the health unit states of the 2,438 people tested, 1,958 have been confirmed negative.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Outbreak declared at St. John’s Centre retirement home in Peterborough

However, test results are still pending for 419 patients, the health unit reports.

Institutional outbreaks in Peterborough — declared at St. John’s Centre retirement home on Thursday and at St. Joseph’s at Fleming last month — both remain in effect, the health unit stated.

On Wednesday, medical officer of health Dr. Rosana Salvaterra stated the outbreak at St. Joseph’s was “stable” and that the April 2 outbreak declared at Riverview Manor long-term care was now over.

There has been one death associated with COVID-19 complications in the health unit’s jurisdiction which includes the City of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation. The health unit say a man – identified as retired school board psychologist Dr. George Dimitroff – died at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on April 12.

READ MORE: Peterborough Public Health ‘hunting’ for coronavirus at long-term care, retirement homes

The health unit also reports that of the 61 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 40 of them have now been declared resolved.

