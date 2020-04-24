Nova Scotia detects 23 new cases of coronavirus, bringing province to 850 confirmed cases

Send this page to someone via email

For the first time in three days, Nova Scotia has not experienced a coronavirus-related death.

However, the province announced on Friday that it has detected 23 additional cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The new findings bring the provincial total to 850 cases.

The death toll in Nova Scotia as a result of COVID-19 remains at 16.

As of Friday, the province says there are 10 licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors facilities in Nova Scotia with cases of COVID-19.

Long-term care facilities account for a significant number of coronavirus cases in Nova Scotia, with the province confirming that 189 residents and 82 staff at the 10 facilities have tested positive.

More than 200 residents, staff at 10 nursing homes infected with COVID-19

The province has refused to name which long-term care facilities have outbreaks, but one is known to be Northwood Manor in Halifax.

There have been 11 deaths at that facility.

Health officials say 11 people remain in hospital, with three receiving treatment in intensive care units.

The province says 392 individuals have recovered from the disease, and their cases are now considered resolved.

If an individual has two or more of the following symptoms, they’re asked to visit 811.novascotia.ca to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment:

fever

new or worsening cough

sore throat

runny nose

headache

Premier Stephen McNeil and provincial medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang are set to comment on the new figures during a provincial update at 3 p.m.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

