Nova Scotia announces 4 more deaths as a result of coronavirus outbreak

Nova Scotia has announced four additional deaths in the province as a result of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Health officials say three of the deaths occurred at Northwood Manor in Halifax, while one death has been recorded at Harbourstone Enhanced Care in Sydney, N.S.

Nova Scotia has now experienced 16 deaths as a result of COVID-19.

“Our hearts ache for those who have lost a loved one to COVID-19. All Nova Scotians send their support and condolences to the families and friends of those who have passed,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a press release.

Nova Scotia also announced 55 new cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 827.

11 deaths at Northwood Manor

As of Thursday, there are 10 licensed long term care homes and unlicensed seniors’ facilities in Nova Scotia with cases of COVID-19.

There have now been 11 deaths at the Northwood long term care facility.

The Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union (NSGEU) says nurses redeployed to Northwood Manor are reporting concerns about the health and safety of vulnerable seniors due to poor infection control and limited safety protocols at the facility.

“Our members are telling us it was like walking into a war zone,” NSGEU president Jason MacLean said in a news release Wednesday.

The Halifax long-term care home has been getting additional help from nurses and other health-care workers from hospitals, nursing homes and other organizations after the president and CEO of Northwood, Janet Simm, announced on Monday that its staff cannot handle the outbreak alone.

MacLean said concerns being brought forth by front-line workers at Northwood include lack of infection control measures to protect vulnerable seniors and front-line workers, lack of appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) available on both units where NSGEU members are working, and lack of consistent, thorough cleaning of these units.

“[NSGEU members] are worried about their own safety — they just want to care for the patients that are there and they’re doing an amazing job,” MacLean said.

If an individual has two or more of the following symptoms, they’re asked to visit 811.novascotia.ca to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment:

fever

new or worsening cough

sore throat

runny nose

headache

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, and Premier Stephen McNeil are set to address the new figures at a provincial update scheduled for 3 p.m.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

