Mississauga grocery shopper assaulted over physical distancing, police say

Peel Regional Police say they are searching for a suspect after a man was allegedly assaulted over physical distancing while grocery shopping in Mississauga last month.

Police said on March 22, at around 6:15 p.m., the man was grocery shopping in the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Argentia Road.

The man put some grocery bags on the ground when three men approached him, police say.

Investigators say the alleged victim asked one of the men to keep his physical distance when an altercation ensued.

The alleged victim was not injured, police say.

The suspect is still outstanding, and officers are looking to identify him.

The suspect is described as a man in his early 20s who stands about six feet tall and weighs between 190 and 200 pounds and has a dark complexion, black hair and black facial hair. He was reportedly wearing a black jacket with a hood at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 905-453-2121, ext. 1133, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Assistance Sought in Identifying Suspect in Assault Investigation – https://t.co/PNx87BvVqu pic.twitter.com/5KUSiJAKdr — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) April 24, 2020