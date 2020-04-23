Saskatchewan Court of Queen’s Bench postpones jury trials until fall

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s Court of Queen’s Bench says it is still not possible to proceed with jury trials this summer due to the ongoing requirement to practise social distancing.

Changes were introduced last month in response to the spread of COVID-19. These changes included jury trial postponement, mandated health protocols within courthouses and restricted chambers applications to those demonstrated to be urgent or an emergency.

All jury trials scheduled to commence in June will be postponed to fall 2020.

“The court is mindful of its obligation to hear and process as many matters as it can, while simultaneously respecting the need to adhere to recommendations and protocols designed to keep everyone safe,” read a statement from the court.

“While social distancing and other health protocols remain in effect, many users of the legal system have been able to adapt and now have the capability to again engage in court proceedings.”

Although a return to normal is not yet a reality, following consultation with public health authorities and other stakeholders, the court said on Thursday it is apparent that the time has come to loosen some of the restrictions.

Officials said the restriction on the court hearing appearance day applications and case conferences has lifted and may proceed by telephone starting May 1.

Civil as well as family and child protection pre-trial conferences will resume on June 1. The nature and relative urgency of the action will be assessed by the court.

In an effort to address the backlog of cases, the court will be increasing its summer sittings to as many as 200 pre-trial conferences during July and August.

Until further notice, pre-trial conferences will be conducted either by telephone or, where appropriate and possible, in person. The manner in which these will be conducted will be at the discretion of the judge assigned.

The court’s restrictions respecting hearing only urgent and emergency chambers applications will be lifted starting on June 1.

A “chambers blitz” will be implemented during the weeks of June 8 to 12; June 15 to 19; and June 22 to 26. The court said effort will be made to hear the chambers applications that had been postponed due to the restrictions imposed on March 19 as well as new applications. Chambers applications, unless otherwise ordered by the assigned judge, will be via telephone.

The court said it recognizes that more time is required for hearing matters over the phone, thus potentially limiting the number of matters heard per day, so additional non-traditional chambers dates will be set during this period.

