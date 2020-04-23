Keep away from the cottage amid COVID-19: Manitoba public health officials, rural politician

Send this page to someone via email

Don’t go to the cabin, Manitoba — public health officials and cottage country politicians have repeated their calls to stay away amid the COVID-19 pandemic as the weather heats up.

“Our emergency department right now is — we don’t have the resources, they’re in other areas right now, so please be cognizant of why we’re asking you not to come,” said Dan Reynard, Kenora, Ont.’s mayor, in a phone interview.

The small city situated on Lake of the Woods has just four intensive care beds in its hospital.

The area’s public health officials announced the city’s first confirmed COVID-19 case over the past weekend — with another identified Wednesday.

Manitoba’s chief public health officer reiterated his call to stay put at the Thursday COVID-19 press briefing.

“Staying home, for the most part, includes not travelling to the cottage or second residence, travelling to these places only if it’s required,” Dr. Brent Roussin said. “If you must travel, then only travel with your immediate family members, do not visit others upon arrival, do not stop for gas or other supplies on the way, and only visit local health care providers if absolutely necessary.”

Reynard agreed with Roussin’s advice, urging area cottagers to avoid coming into Kenora if they do decide to ignore official advice.

“The reality is, is that people are going to travel. I can’t encourage them to come here, but to those that make the decision to come, I’d really encourage them to bring everything you need. Bring your supplies, bring your food, bring your water,” Reynard said.

“I understand, people want to get their camps ready, especially if it’s nice this weekend… But this is not normal times, and the sooner we can deal with this collectively, the sooner we’ll all get to enjoy what’s so great about this area.”

