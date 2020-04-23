Peterborough County man faces child luring charges following OPP online investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough County man faces child luring charges following an undercover online investigation by the OPP’s child exploitation unit.

According to Peterborough County OPP, the investigation led officers to execute a search warrant on Wednesday at a residence in North Kawartha Township where they seized “numerous” electronic exhibits.

One man was arrested at the scene.

Colin Michael Morley, 35, was charged with one count each of luring a person under the age of 16 and sending sexually explicit material to a child under the age of 16.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 2, OPP said.

“The OPP will continue to aggressively identify and pursue individuals who use technology to exploit children,” said Staff Sgt. Sharon Hanlon of the OPP’s child sexual exploitation unit.

“Child exploitation is everyone’s business and police cannot do it alone. Everyone needs to know that these offenders operate amongst us and go undetected due to a lack of understanding. Everyone can make a difference by educating themselves about what child sexual exploitation really looks like.”

Hanlon says to help protect children, parents and guardians are encouraged to download “Child Sexual Abuse — It is Your Business,” which is a brochure from the Canadian Center for Child Protection.

