Peterborough man charged with multiple counts of child luring, police say

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of child luring following a police investigation.

On Tuesday afternoon, Peterborough Police Service said they arrested man who allegedly was contacting children under the age of 16 by means of telecommunication and making sexually explicit material available.

Zachary Cousins, 28, of Peterborough, has been charged with three counts of luring a child under 16 years old by means of telecommunication along with one count of making sexually explicit material available to a child under 16 years of age.

He was held in custody for a scheduled court appearance in Peterborough on Tuesday, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

“The Peterborough Police Service reminds parents and caregivers that there are various resources regarding online safety for children including the Canadian Centre For Child Protection,” police stated. For information, visit online.

The Peterborough Police Service is a member of the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet, a project has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.