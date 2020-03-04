Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man charged in online child luring investigation: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 4, 2020 10:35 am
A Peterborough man has been charged with child luring.
A Peterborough man has been charged with child luring. Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press/File

A Peterrough man has been charged with child luring following a police online investigation.

Peterborough Police Service say as part of their investigation, officers on Feb. 20 executed a search warrant at a residence in the city. No details were provided on the search.

READ MORE: Peterborough man accused of child luring following online police investigation

The investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued for a city resident.

On Monday, police located and arrested the man.

Jeffrey Price, 38, was charged with luring a child under 16 years of age, making sexually explicit material available to a child under 16 years and possession of a controlled substance.

He was held in custody and made a court appearance in Peterborough on Tuesday, police said.

Story continues below advertisement
Peterborough police ICE unit tackles online exploitation
Peterborough police ICE unit tackles online exploitation
Peterborough Police ServiceChild LuringPeterborough crimeJeffrey PricePeterborough child luring
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.