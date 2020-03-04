Peterborough man charged in online child luring investigation: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterrough man has been charged with child luring following a police online investigation.

Peterborough Police Service say as part of their investigation, officers on Feb. 20 executed a search warrant at a residence in the city. No details were provided on the search.

The investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued for a city resident.

On Monday, police located and arrested the man.

Jeffrey Price, 38, was charged with luring a child under 16 years of age, making sexually explicit material available to a child under 16 years and possession of a controlled substance.

He was held in custody and made a court appearance in Peterborough on Tuesday, police said.

