Peterborough man accused of child luring following online police investigation
A Peterborough man was arrested and charged with child luring following an online investigation by police Friday.
Peterborough police service stated Monday that investigators from its internet child exploitation (ICE) unit engaged in online chats with the man.
The force alleges the accused believed he was communicating with a 14-year-old girl.
Jessie Smith, 28, was charged with:
- Child luring for sexual interference
- Child luring for invitation to sexual touching
- Child luring and commit indecent act
- Child luring to commit sexual assault.
He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.
One day earlier, police arrested a 58-year-old man and charged him with child luring as part of an ICE investigation.
