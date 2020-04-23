Menu

Crime

City of Toronto marks 2nd anniversary of Yonge Street van attack virtually due to COVID-19

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted April 23, 2020 6:00 am
Remembering a painful day in Toronto’s recent history
WATCH ABOVE: Looking back at April 23, 2018 a year later. (2019)

The City of Toronto is commemorating the second anniversary of the Yonge Street van attack virtually on Thursday amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Through this trauma, we witnessed Toronto’s strength and resilience in providing compassion and support for all those who have been impacted,” Mayor John Tory said in a statement, reflecting on the 2018 attack.

“As Toronto now faces another crisis with COVID-19, I know how difficult this day may be for those still experiencing trauma. And while we must continue to stay apart to stay united in our fight against this virus, I urge everyone to reach out to loved ones, family and friends to check in on one another and let them know they are not alone during these difficult times.”

READ MORE: Looking back at the Toronto van attack and how 7 minutes changed the city

As part of the virtual commemoration, residents were “respectfully requested” to abide by public health orders about gatherings and were asked to avoid meeting at sites along Yonge Street as well as from leaving flowers or other items.

Tory is scheduled to provide a statement about the anniversary online Thursday morning. At 6 p.m., two North York community groups — We Love Willowdale and the Willowdale Interfaith Coalition — will be hosting a virtual vigil.

“This vigil will bring together the community, provide support for those impacted and offer a space for people to interact and leave messages,” the statement said.

The flags at Nathan Phillips Square and Mel Lastman Square will be lowered to half-mast at 1:30 p.m. to coincide with the time of the attack in 2018. The Toronto sign at Nathan Phillips Square will also be dimmed.

READ MORE: Splashed drink led to end of deadly Toronto van attack, accused told police

Police have alleged Alek Minassian rented a van from Vaughan on April 23 and drove it to the Yonge Street and Finch Avenue area during the lunch hour. He was arrested minutes after the attack began. In total, 10 people died and 16 people were injured.

The accused later told police during an interview that it was him behind the wheel.

Minassian drove south on Yonge Street and said he deliberately struck pedestrians in an act of “retribution,” discussing how the incel (involuntary celibacy) community fueled his desire to act.

His trial is set to begin later this year.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeJohn ToryToronto crimeCity of TorontoToronto Van AttackAlek MinassianYonge Street Van AttackMel Lastman SquareYonge Street TorontoWe Love WillowdaleWillowdale Interfaith Coalition
