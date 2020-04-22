Saskatoon athlete training for the future during COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon athlete Michelle Harrison is training for the international stage as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The former Saskatchewan Huskie has met some challenges along the way while practising physical distancing.

“I’m just trying to maintain my fitness,” she said.

“I’m doing some circuits in my house. My mom has a treadmill so I’ve been running on that a little bit. There is a hill by my house that once it gets nicer, I’m hoping to do some hill workouts, doing some yoga, just general fitness-type things.”

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League to simulate remaining playoff schedule on PS4

With warm temperatures returning, Harrison can run outdoors, but a 100-metre hurdles competitor needs a track — something that’s not available right now.

As a result, she and her coach have had to make do.

Story continues below advertisement

“In contrast to a normal week right now would be we’re in the weight room four times a week, she’s on the track five days a week, we are going over hurdles and blocks,” said Jason Reindl, head coach of the Huskies track and field team.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We are needing to get on a track, but given current COVID situations, we’re not anticipating that for a few more… weeks and we’re just taking it day by day.”

Harrison is coming off a season that saw her set records and be named the U Sports female track athlete of the year.

However, in the last few months, she’s had to cancel trips for meets in Los Angeles and Japan so, until the pandemic lifts, she will train for the future.

“It is hard coming off the season because since it was going so well, to cut off all that momentum, so I couldn’t build off that pretty easily,” Harrison said.

“But at the same time I’m trying to see it as another year to get better and to maybe perform better next year then I would have been able to this year.”

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Story continues below advertisement

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.