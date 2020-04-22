Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League to simulate remaining playoff schedule on PS4

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League is picking up where it left off after cancelling the remainder of its season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But things will look a little different this time around. Instead of taking to the ice and filling up arenas across the province, games will be simulated in a video game.

The SJHL is inputting its teams, rosters and stats into NHL 2020 on PlayStation 4 to play for the Canalta Cup.

“The motivation for this venture is to provide SJHL fans, and hockey fans in general, with the ability to watch the game simulations and provide entertainment during these uncertain times,” the league said in a statement.

“Given the restrictions of self-isolation, it is hoped that these game simulations will bring people and communities together in a time where the population is feeling disconnected.”

The season ended on March 13, in the middle of playoffs. Game 5 of the quarterfinals between the LaRonge Ice Wolves and Yorkton Terriers will kick things off Thursday at 7 p.m.

Live broadcasters will be calling the play-by-play.

“Join us, from wherever you might be, as we aim to pull the global hockey community closer together than it’s ever been — but, buckle up, because we’re getting set to drop the puck on a whole new game,” the league said.

To learn more about the matchups or to watch the games, visit https://www.hockeytv.com/league/SJHL/upcoming.

