Coronavirus: Regina father spreads joy across the country with daily dad jokes

A Regina dad is starting to garner attention across the country for his sense of humor, spreading joy during a time of limited social interaction caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

For the past two weeks, Graeme Parsons, a father of two, has been sharing daily dad jokes on a whiteboard at the end of his driveway in the city’s Uplands neighbourhood.

“It’s a crazy world we’re living in right now and there is so much negative all over social media and through the media. It’s a way to start brightening the days of people walking by in my neighbourhood,” Parsons said.

He said the response has been overwhelming.

“It’s been absolutely amazing; it’s been extremely positive. Everybody in the neighbourhood, I see them walking by day after day coming in to check the sign,” Parsons said.

“There’s people taking pictures of it, sending it to their parents who don’t live here.”

His daily jokes are becoming so popular,-Parsons has taken his efforts to Instagram.

“It was my wife’s idea to help share this message with family and friends who don’t actually live here,” Parsons said. “Since that point, it’s kind of blown up coast-to-coast.

“Everywhere from Fredericton, New Brunswick to Port Coquitlam, B.C. … the response has been absolutely outstanding. I get messages daily from people telling me ‘thank you, we love the fact you brightened our day.’”

Parsons said the only reason behind the idea is to brings smiles to peoples face and if that continues, the jokes will keep coming.

“I’ll continue as long as people keep enjoying it and smiling and as long as people need laughter, which I don’t think ever goes out of style,” Parsons said.

“There’s plenty of material and smiles to pass around.”

For more jokes you can follow Parsons on Instagram at its_a_pundemic.

