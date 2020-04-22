Osoyoos, B.C., man now facing manslaughter charge in death of common-law wife

Send this page to someone via email

An Okanagan man is now facing a new charge of manslaughter in the wake of a woman’s death this month in Osoyoos, B.C.

On Wednesday, the BC Prosecution Service said following new information in the death of Tina Seminara, it has approved a single count of manslaughter against Roderick Ashley Flavell.

Originally, Flavell was charged with aggravated assault against his common-law wife.

In an email to Global News, the prosecution service said the new manslaughter charge relates to the same incident that resulted in the aggravated assault charge against Flavell.

Online court records show that Flavell, 62, is in custody, and that his next court appearance will be July 20 in Penticton.

The incident occurred at approximately 11 p.m., on April 8 at a golf-course subdivision, with police saying a woman in her 60s was in need of medical help, “suffering from obvious trauma.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the woman, later identified as Seminara, was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“Both parties were well known to one another,” Sgt. Jason Bayda said at the time. “Police believe this was an isolated incident and there is no further risk to the public.”

On April 17, though, the B.C. Coroners Service announced that it had been notified of a death of a 61-year-old woman linked to that April 8 date.

Flavell and Seminara were both members of the Osoyoos Curling Club.

A neighbor, Ron Doucette, told Global News that the two were dedicated volunteers, and that Flavell was an ice technician for three years.

“Devastating, just devastating,” Doucette told Global News.

“They were just so well-loved,” added neighbor Cheryl Das, “and well received in the community.”