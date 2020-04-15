1 dead, 1 arrested as London police investigate east-end apartment shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Members of the London police’s major crimes section are investigating a fatal shooting in the city’s east end.

Police say that on Tuesday, around 5:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to an apartment building located at 580 Dundas St. following a 911 call about a possible shooting in the building.

When crews arrived, officers say they located a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He died shortly after, according to police.

The victim in the shooting is not being identified until next of kin has been notified.

Police say they have arrested a man in relation to the investigation. They say he will remain in custody while police continue their investigation.

London police say the investigation is still in its early stages and has been handed over to the major crimes section for the remainder of the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information is urged to contact the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

