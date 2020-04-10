Menu

Crime

Kitchener man charged with manslaughter in connection to fatal overdose: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 10, 2020 12:21 pm
A man in handcuffs.
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

A man is facing a manslaughter charge in connection to a fatal drug overdose that occurred in downtown Kitchener in February, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say officers were called to King Street West and Queen Street for a reported drug overdose on Feb. 25.

Police found a 26-year-old man dead and a 25-year-old man in distress. The 25-year-old man was taken to hospital and has since been released.

During the investigation, police say detectives learned that the suspect allegedly sold the men fentanyl, which he claimed was cocaine.

A 39-year-old Kitchener man is facing several charges, including manslaughter, criminal negligence causing bodily harm, trafficking and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

