P.E.I., N.L. report no new cases of coronavirus

As of Wednesday, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island have been consistently reporting zero new cases of COVID-19.

For Newfoundland and Labrador, it marks the third day in a row that the province has recorded no new cases of the virus.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, the province’s chief medical officer of health, says the total number of confirmed cases declined by one to 256 after one negative test result was incorrectly reported as positive.

Six people are in hospital and two are in intensive care, and 199 people have recovered.

Fitzgerald says the province will be able to relax some distancing measures in the near future, but warns that the province’s citizens shouldn’t expect a full return to normal any time soon.

Prince Edward Island has not had a new case of COVID-19 since Monday, and the provincial total remains at 26.

3:03 Coronavirus outbreak: Canada now at 38,422 confirmed cases, 1,834 total deaths Coronavirus outbreak: Canada now at 38,422 confirmed cases, 1,834 total deaths

Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, says 24 people are considered recovered.

That province also hopes to begin easing some of the public health restrictions next month, but Morrison says the ease-back plan will have to be done carefully.

She says people should only be travelling to Prince Edward Island for essential reasons.