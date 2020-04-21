Menu

Canada

Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island record zero new coronavirus cases

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 21, 2020 2:26 pm
Updated April 21, 2020 2:28 pm
Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases of COVID-19 for the second day in a row on Tuesday.

The number of cases remains at 257 for the province.

To date, 194 people have recovered from the virus, while 6,431 people have been tested.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: House of Commons adopts new plan for meeting during pandemic

Chief medical office Dr. Janice Fitzgerald once again reminded citizens to follow guidelines and practice social distancing, and also explained to citizens on how to properly wear masks.

Prince Edward Island also recorded zero cases on Tuesday, leaving the provincial total at 26 confirmed cases.

READ MORE: Prince Edward Island successful in slowing growth of coronavirus cases

So far, 23 of those cases are considered recovered.

Premier Dennis King says the province is looking at a plan to begin easing some restrictions in early May.

Chief Public Health Officer, Doctor Heather Morrison says the “Open P.E.I.” plan would start with allowing some outdoor activities and elective procedures in the health-care system.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
