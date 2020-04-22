B.C. health officials to provide Wednesday update on coronavirus response

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

B.C. health officials are slated to provide their daily update on the province’s novel coronavirus response at 3 p.m. PT on Wednesday.

Global News will stream the briefing live here, on our Facebook page and carry it on BC1.

Earlier Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced $9 billion in supports for post-secondary students facing financial hardship during the pandemic.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

As of Tuesday, there were 1,724 cases of the virus in B.C., with 87 related deaths.

Story continues below advertisement