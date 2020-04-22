Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

B.C. health officials to provide Wednesday update on coronavirus response

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 22, 2020 3:54 pm
Health care officials reveal new COVID-19 outbreak at Vancouver poultry plant
WATCH: Health care officials reveal new COVID-19 outbreak at Vancouver poultry plant

B.C. health officials are slated to provide their daily update on the province’s novel coronavirus response at 3 p.m. PT on Wednesday.

Global News will stream the briefing live here, on our Facebook page and carry it on BC1.

Earlier Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced $9 billion in supports for post-secondary students facing financial hardship during the pandemic.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

As of Tuesday, there were 1,724 cases of the virus in B.C., with 87 related deaths.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In Canadacovid-19 newsCoronavirus Casesbc coronavirusBonnie Henrybc update
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.