Coronavirus: B.C. Hockey League seeking financial help from province to offset ‘major losses’

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. Hockey League is requesting financial help from the province to offset what it calls major financial losses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nearly six weeks ago, on March 13, the league ended its season.

The closure came just as the junior-A league finished its first round of playoff action, and in conjunction with Hockey Canada’s decision on March 12 to shut down all of its sanctioned activities.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League to simulate remaining playoff schedule on PS4

On Wednesday, the league announced its plan to seek financial help, noting that not only were the playoffs cancelled, but also spring camps, which the league called a major source of revenue.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We have every intention of playing hockey next season, with all 18 of our teams, if we get the green light from Hockey Canada as well as the provincial health authorities,” said BCHL commissioner Chris Hebb.

Story continues below advertisement

“But the reality is we’ve identified potential financial issues down the road due to this pandemic and want to address these problems now.

“The league has already lent its support to our teams through a contingency fund, but it’s clear that more is needed.”

2:17 B.C. hockey player a finalist for Hobey Baker Award B.C. hockey player a finalist for Hobey Baker Award

According to the league, there’s uncertainty heading into next season.

“We are seeking the support of the B.C. government and are merely asking for a meeting to explain the economic, social and cultural impact of our teams on the 17 B.C. communities they represent,” said Graham Fraser, chairman of the BCHL’s board of governors.

2:48 Coronavirus outbreak: Dr. Tam asked when, and how, she expects pro sports to return in Canada? Coronavirus outbreak: Dr. Tam asked when, and how, she expects pro sports to return in Canada?

Penticton Vees president, GM and head coach Fred Harbinson said losing revenue from home playoff games and spring camps is “pretty significant.”

“That’s been a big hit,” said Harbinson, “but probably the bigger thing is looking forward to what’s ahead. Are we going to be able to have big crowds in the fall?

“Corporate sponsorships, you’d be naive to think that you’re not going to be [financially] hit there, because everybody is getting financially touched by this. So there’s a lot of unknowns moving forward.”