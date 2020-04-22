Menu

Crime

Toronto police investigating after car does doughnuts at Yonge and Dundas

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 22, 2020 1:09 pm
Updated April 22, 2020 1:17 pm
Video appears to show car doing ‘donuts’ at Yonge and Dundas
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto police say they are investigating after a car was seen doing doughnuts at Yonge and Dundas. Police said the incident occurred Monday night around 10:15 p.m.

Toronto police say they are investigating after a car performed doughnuts at Yonge and Dundas Monday night.

A video posted to social media appears to show the incident, which police said occurred shortly before 10:15 p.m.

A black Mustang could be seen performing the stunt in the middle of the intersection as bystanders watch on, with some filming.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Toronto has seen a 200 per cent jump in stunt driving, officials say

A Toronto police cruiser then approaches the scene with lights flashing and its siren on, before the Mustang appears to flee the scene southbound on Yonge Street.

“No one has been arrested at this stage and our investigation remains ongoing,” police said in an email to Global News.

No other information was provided.

