Armed standoff leads to arrest without incident: Belleville police

Belleville police say they have one man in custody following an armed standoff in the city.

According to police, officers were called to Moira Street in Belleville, Ont., just after midnight on April 22 following a call about an “unwanted person.”

Once police arrived, the caller reportedly told them a 34-year-old man was in the home with a weapon and refused to leave.

Police say officers ordered the man to come out, but he allegedly refused.

Negotiators and emergency response teams were reportedly called in to bring the man out.

Five hours later, the man was arrested without incident, police say. No one was injured, and police have yet to release any charges but say they are pending.

Belleville police say they will have more details as the day progresses.