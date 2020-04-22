Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Armed standoff leads to arrest without incident: Belleville police

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted April 22, 2020 12:15 pm
Belleville police say they have made an arrest following a standoff on Wednesday.
Belleville police say they have made an arrest following a standoff on Wednesday. Belleville Police/Twitter

Belleville police say they have one man in custody following an armed standoff in the city.

According to police, officers were called to Moira Street in Belleville, Ont., just after midnight on April 22 following a call about an “unwanted person.”

Once police arrived, the caller reportedly told them a 34-year-old man was in the home with a weapon and refused to leave.

READ MORE: 2 adults, 1 minor facing charges after Belleville man murdered — police

Police say officers ordered the man to come out, but he allegedly refused.

Negotiators and emergency response teams were reportedly called in to bring the man out.

Five hours later, the man was arrested without incident, police say. No one was injured, and police have yet to release any charges but say they are pending.

Story continues below advertisement

Belleville police say they will have more details as the day progresses.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Belleville policeBelleville CrimeBelleville arrestbelleville police armedBelleville police armed standoffBelleville police standoffBellevillec rimeMoira Street arrestMoira street arrest Bellevillenegotiators belleville
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.