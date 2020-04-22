Kingston’s Invista Centre to be readied as alternate health facility in case of COVID-19 spike

Send this page to someone via email

A city-run arena in Kingston, Ont., will be the home to an “alternate health facility” in case of a surge of novel coronavirus cases in the region.

The Invista Centre was secured through a partnership between Kingston Health Sciences Centre, KFL&A Public Health and the City of Kingston and is meant to offer space for those with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, who may need medical care.

READ MORE: Kingston hospitals further limit visitors due to novel coronavirus

Currently, COVID-19 active cases are low, with only five known cases in the city and none in hospital. Nevertheless, Dr. Kieran Moore, the region’s medical officer of health, says numbers could still grow rapidly in the region.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Setting up the Invista Centre is meant to prepare for the possibility of a large surge in numbers so that the city’s health-care system will not be overwhelmed by people needing care.

Story continues below advertisement

Local hospitals run by Providence Care and Kingston Health Sciences Centre have already readied extra beds in case of a spike in numbers, partly by cancelling all non-essential surgeries.

Opening a type of field hospital like the one set to be built at the Invista Centre will add to those efforts.

6:19 Coronavirus outbreak: Freeland says it’s ‘premature’ to set a date for lifting of U.S. / Canada border restrictions Coronavirus outbreak: Freeland says it’s ‘premature’ to set a date for lifting of U.S. / Canada border restrictions

“Constructing the health facility at the Invista Centre will only begin once the plan being worked on with Infrastructure Ontario has been approved by Ontario Health and a potential need has been identified,” a Kingston Health Sciences Centre news release read.

Once the planning phase is complete, health partners will have a better understanding of the number of hospital beds that may be needed and what populations may be cared for at the location as well as how long the facility will need to remain at the Invista Centre if it is built.