Crime

Man charged after allegedly setting fire to 3 Hamilton businesses

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 22, 2020 9:55 am
Police have charged a 32-year-old man with multiple counts of arson after he allegedly set several fires in downtown Hamilton on April 21, 2020.
A 32-year-old man is facing multiple arson-related charges after he allegedly set three downtown Hamilton, Ont., businesses on fire.

Police say they responded to the first incident just before 7 p.m. Tuesday at La Bichette, a clothing store at 161 James St. N.

As Hamilton firefighters battled the blaze, it reportedly spread to the second floor of the building and the neighbouring Grey Harbour Tattoo Parlour, located at the same address.

Just moments later, police say officers were directed to another incident at Born and Raised Restaurant at 224 James St., where a small fire had started but was quickly extinguished by officers at the scene.

Investigators have connected all three fires to one suspect, who they say was found near Bay Street North and York Boulevard around midnight. He was reportedly arrested without incident.

The man, who has no fixed address, is set to appear in court on Wednesday and is facing nine charges, including arson and failure to comply with probation orders.

Hamilton fire has assessed the damage caused by the fires to be around $100,000.

There were no injuries in any of the incidents.

The Ontario fire marshal is investigating.

Anyone with information on the fires can reach out to Hamilton police at 905-540-5085 or 905-546-2991.

