Hamilton firefighters put out flames at 2 homes on Cannon and Federal streets

Firefighters have not yet determined the cause of two recent blazes at homes in Hamilton and Stoney Creek.

A home on Cannon Street has suffered about $100,000 worth of damage after an early morning blaze, according to Hamilton fire.

Crews were called out to the home around 1:50 a.m. on Monday and knocked down a fire contained to the top floor of a house at 360 Cannon St. near Emerald Street North.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters also put out a blaze at Federal Street near Green Road in Stoney Creek around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

One person inside the home was rescued by a neighbour and treated by paramedics on scene, according to Hamilton fire.

No other injuries were reported.

Hamilton fire are also investigating a multiple alarm structure fire from Saturday. More than $100,000 worth of damage was sustained by a building housing the HSBC bank branch on King Street East near Hughson Street South.

Emergency crews were called out around 1:p.m. on Saturday afternoon to the pedestrian walkway at Gore Park.

Investigators believe the flames started in some construction material before spreading to both the outside and the inside of the bank.

No one was injured in that fire.

.@HamiltonFireDep crews have are on scene at a multiple alarm structure fire at 40 King St. E. Fire is under control. Crews are ventilating and checking for extension. No injuries to firefighters or civilians #StrongForYou @cityofhamilton @hamiltonfire288 pic.twitter.com/44paJnsdqT — Hamilton Fire Dept (@HamiltonFireDep) April 18, 2020

