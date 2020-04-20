Menu

Canada

Hamilton firefighters put out flames at 2 homes on Cannon and Federal streets

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 20, 2020 11:42 am
Updated April 20, 2020 11:43 am
Firefighters say two separate fires in Hamilton and Stoney Creek are under investigation. .
Firefighters say two separate fires in Hamilton and Stoney Creek are under investigation. . Don Mitchell / Global News

Firefighters have not yet determined the cause of two recent blazes at homes in Hamilton and Stoney Creek.

A home on Cannon Street has suffered about $100,000 worth of damage after an early morning blaze, according to Hamilton fire.

Crews were called out to the home around 1:50 a.m. on Monday and knocked down a fire contained to the top floor of a house at 360 Cannon St. near Emerald Street North.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters also put out a blaze at Federal Street near Green Road in Stoney Creek around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

One person inside the home was rescued by a neighbour and treated by paramedics on scene, according to Hamilton fire.

No other injuries were reported.

Hamilton fire are also investigating a multiple alarm structure fire from Saturday. More than $100,000 worth of damage was sustained by a building housing the HSBC bank branch on King Street East near Hughson Street South.

Emergency crews were called out around 1:p.m. on Saturday afternoon to the pedestrian walkway at Gore Park.

Investigators believe the flames started in some construction material before spreading to both the outside and the inside of the bank.

No one was injured in that fire.

