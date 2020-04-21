Teenager dies days after house fire in Thorold, Ont.: Niagara police

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara Regional Police say a house fire in Thorold over the weekend has now turned fatal.

Police say a 16-year-old boy has died in a Hamilton hospital after a fire on Maitland Street, near Colborne Street, around 11 a.m. Saturday.

Firefighters had pulled the teenager from the blaze and the individual was rushed to hospital.

Police say the boy died Monday.

A 70-year-old woman was also sent to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The Office of the Fire Marshal of Ontario continues to investigate how the fire started.

