Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Teenager dies days after house fire in Thorold, Ont.: Niagara police

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted April 21, 2020 4:47 pm
The Office of the Fire Marshal for Ontario is investigating a fatal fire at a home in Thorold, Ont.
The Office of the Fire Marshal for Ontario is investigating a fatal fire at a home in Thorold, Ont. Shallima Maharaj / File / Global News

Niagara Regional Police say a house fire in Thorold over the weekend has now turned fatal.

Police say a 16-year-old boy has died in a Hamilton hospital after a fire on Maitland Street, near Colborne Street, around 11 a.m. Saturday.

Firefighters had pulled the teenager from the blaze and the individual was rushed to hospital.

READ MORE: Teen sent to hospital with critical injuries after fire in Thorold, Ont.

Police say the boy died Monday.

A 70-year-old woman was also sent to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The Office of the Fire Marshal of Ontario continues to investigate how the fire started.

1 dead after fire at boarded-up house in west Edmonton
1 dead after fire at boarded-up house in west Edmonton
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal FireNiagara Regional Policeontario fire marshalNiagara policemaitland streetthorold fireOffice of the Fire Marshal of Ontarioteenager dies in fire
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.